BJP will sweep Lok Sabha elections in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Nov 8 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that his party will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a “Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan” at village Kot in Raipur Domana Mandal of Jammu North district.

J&K BJP General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul, DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Jammu North district President Omi Khajuria, Mandal President Ashok Kerni were amongst the prominent leaders present.

Ravinder Raina said that fearing their defeat in elections, the opposition parties are making false statements and targeting BJP on one pretext or the other, but the fact is that their political existence is at the verge of extinction. He said that the BJP’s entire leadership and its dedicated cadre is always in the public, which is making this party popular and the first choice of masses.

“While the response to booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan programmes is overwhelming, it has shocked the other parties”, Ravinder said and added that the 2024 general elections will write a new chapter in the political history of the nation as people will be voting in favour of BJP to see Modi as the PM for the third consecutive term. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir will contribute to ensure that the BJP sweeps the Lok Sabha elections here as well, he added.

Ashok Koul said that a wave of change is seen in the entire length and breadth of J&K and the people want BJP to be in chair to serve them. The people have very bitter experience of the governments of Congress and NC in the past and have made up their minds to teach these parties a lesson for making false promises and betraying them.