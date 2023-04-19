BJP working for value based development politics: Sat Sharma

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that his party is working for value based development politics.

He said BJP is doing so with a vision to develop a transparent and vibrant democracy.

"Dynasty based politics gave rise to corruption, illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, agricultural distress, regionalism, and every other social evil in society. This has added to the social distress to common masses, which is now being meticulously corrected by the Modi government", said Sat Sharma.