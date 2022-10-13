BJP's policies designed, targeted to empower common masses: Sat Sharma

Jammu: Former J&K BJP President today said that his party’s policies are categorically designed and targeted to empower common masses especially those who remained neglected for decades together.

According to a press note, he was addressing during public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. He stressed that every single policy of Bharatiya Janata Party is designed categorically to target the empowerment of common people and the needy people. He made it a point to mention that every individual and every section is specially taken care of while formulating any policy to undo the wrongs done to those sections who were left neglected for decades together for best known reasons to the earlier ruling dispensations.

Numerous individuals and deputations from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership. Main issues presented in the camp related to the water, electricity, lanes, drains, roads, health, revenue departments, Ration issue etc.

Listening patiently to the various issues represented by the deputations, Sat Sharma telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others.