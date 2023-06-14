BJP’S PUBLIC RALLY AT BARAMULLA | Ashok Koul, Darakhshan Andrabi, Khatana address people

Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that it was an irony to see those ex-rulers questioning the performance of Modi Government.

"Political Myopia handicaps opposition from being able to see the contribution of BJP government. Modiji has transformed J&K into a paradise. Those who gifted us graveyards and allowed the drug menace to spread its network for more than three decades in J&K are now complaining that BJP has not done anything substantial. Statistics prove that during the past three years the drive against drugs and separatist networks have been crushed to a great level. Terror networks have been destroyed by very strong decisions of the government and the operations on drugs are on," said Dr Andrabi.

Member of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana in his address said that people of all sects and communities are with the all encompassing programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior leader and ex-minister Sunil Sharma also addressed the rally and thanked the people of north Kashmir for their support to BJP.