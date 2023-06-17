BJP’S RALLY IN SRINAGAR | ‘Not shying away from elections, will form government in J&K’

Srinagar: Stating that they will form the government on their own, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that his party is not shying away from assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are not shying away from elections and we appeal to the Election Commission of India to announce dates for polls,” Ravinder Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a rally held in connection with the ongoing party celebrations to commemorate completion of nine years of BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said that the people of J&K have rejected regional parties and they are now shoulder to shoulder with BJP. “I feel very happy to see here hundreds of people chanting slogans of BJP,” he said adding from Lakanpur to Uri people are with BJP. “The people have realised that previous regimes have deceived them.”
The senior BJP leader said that they are hopeful that elections in J&K would be held very soon. “We are ready for elections anytime,” he said, adding that BJP will win with a thumping majority and form the government in J&K on its own.
In his address to rally , Ravinder Raina said that in the new peaceful, developing Jammu & Kashmir, BJP was the first choice of the majority of the people across regions and communities. “BJP is the fastest growing political party in Kashmir and those who were threatening people to stop BJP from its entry into Kashmir are now frustrated to see the public support for the party because of its deliverance under the leadership of the Prime Minister”, said BJP UT President.
SUNIL SHARMA
Party General Secretary Sunil Sharma hit out at National Conference working president Omar and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and said that they are preaching things shamelessly.
“Madam Mehbooba Mufti’s Government snatched eyes from Insha Mushtaq who qualified 12th class examination some days ago,” Sunil Sharma said, adding that they did give only miseries to people.
“During the last 35 years hardly schools would open, shops used to remain closed 28 days in a month because of hartals,” he said, adding that there was no guarantee with parents that their children would come back safe by evening.
“Now because of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah the people of J&K are safe,” he said, adding that people are busy in their normal chorus without any fail.
Sunil Sharma lambasted ex-chief minister Omar Abdullah for his unruly utterances against their respected party leader .“The hate-sellers are now preaching to us shamelessly,” he said adding that dynasts are frustrated. “Their unruly language is enough to expose them before the public. BJP has transformed Kashmir and given a new life to the ailing working systems in the UT” he said adding that those who ruled J&K for decades and did nothing but sentimental exploitation of masses are now daring to preach them ways of democracy.
“They deprived J&K from the local body elections for seven decades and are now talking about our escape from elections. We are ready to uproot them from public space as and when the Election Commission takes a decision”, said BJP General Secretary.
DARAKHSHAN ANDRABI
In her address ,Minister of State and Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrab said that the contribution of the earlier family parties was to divide people on the basis of religions, regions and ethnicities just to loot the resources of J&K. “They gifted us graveyards, migration camps, death and destruction and shamelessly they talked about their contribution.
Modiji is the saviour of the people of J&K who ushered in the era of peace, re-construction, development & public welfare without any social divisions. BJPs popularity is the public endorsement to Modiji’s Kashmir policy”, said Dr Andrabi.
Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Former MLC Surinder Ambardar, Party Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Party Media Incharge Manzoor Bhat, National Council Member BJYM Bilal Parray, senior leader Anwar Khan and DDC Member Srinagar Ajaz Hussain were also present during the rally.