BJP’S RALLY IN SRINAGAR | ‘Not shying away from elections, will form government in J&K’

SUNIL SHARMA

Party General Secretary Sunil Sharma hit out at National Conference working president Omar and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and said that they are preaching things shamelessly.

“Madam Mehbooba Mufti’s Government snatched eyes from Insha Mushtaq who qualified 12th class examination some days ago,” Sunil Sharma said, adding that they did give only miseries to people.

“During the last 35 years hardly schools would open, shops used to remain closed 28 days in a month because of hartals,” he said, adding that there was no guarantee with parents that their children would come back safe by evening.

“Now because of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah the people of J&K are safe,” he said, adding that people are busy in their normal chorus without any fail.

Sunil Sharma lambasted ex-chief minister Omar Abdullah for his unruly utterances against their respected party leader .“The hate-sellers are now preaching to us shamelessly,” he said adding that dynasts are frustrated. “Their unruly language is enough to expose them before the public. BJP has transformed Kashmir and given a new life to the ailing working systems in the UT” he said adding that those who ruled J&K for decades and did nothing but sentimental exploitation of masses are now daring to preach them ways of democracy.

“They deprived J&K from the local body elections for seven decades and are now talking about our escape from elections. We are ready to uproot them from public space as and when the Election Commission takes a decision”, said BJP General Secretary.