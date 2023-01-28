BJY has nothing to do with elections: Jairam Ramesh

“It is not a setback. The culmination function in Srinagar is not a coalition building exercise or to build platform for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We had invited various opposition leaders from like minded parties to take part in the function. Since some of them are pre-occupied with their engagements, they have communicated that they will be unable to come. We had invited them as a matter of courtesy to be part of the function. We had not invited them keeping next Lok Sabha polls in mind,”Ramesh said.

Congress leaders said after the yatra an exercise will be conducted regarding the poll related issues and consultations will held with opposition parties. He viewed that Congress will have to play a pivotal role. Ramesh strongly demanded full restoration of democratic set- up in Jammu and Kashmir and also restoration of statehood. He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for yatra today.