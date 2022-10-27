Boost public service activities: Altaf Bukhari

He added that unlike other political parties, Apni Party does not believe in deceptive politics. “We are committed to keep striving for the development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir and the propriety of its people. Our job is to play a role to make Jammu and Kashmir a better place to live and ensure people, especially the youth get equal opportunities,”he said.

The press note said Apni Party held a district-level review meeting in Anantnag to assess the performance of the party cadre and chalk out the strategy to strengthen the party at the grass root level in the district.

The meeting was presided over by the party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, while Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, Aditional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District Secretary Tariq Veeri, District President for Youth Wing Anantnag Anees-ul-Islam, Ch. Abdul Hameed, Imtiyaz Hussain, ST Wing leader Gul Mohd Kully, Salman Infas, and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, party leaders discussed several important party issues and chalked out a plan to strengthen the party further in the Anantnag district.