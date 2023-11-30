Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyan | J&K transformed post Article 370 repeal: Rana

Arnia, Nov 30 : Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Jammu and Kashmir has transformed after the repealing of Article 370.

He said that during the past four years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed huge and remarkable transformation and turnaround in the overall situation, infrastructural development and implementation of the various welfare schemes.

“In the wake of unwavering dedication and strategic initiatives, the Union Territory has ushered in an era of stability, development, and unity,” Rana said while addressing the District office bearers DDCs and BDCs during Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyan review meeting of Jammu border district of the party. Ex- MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat were also present. He said the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas has fostered a sense of belonging with renewed spirit of confidence among people. He said in the last nine years of Modi Government many challenges have been overcome, paving way for holistic development, economic growth and social harmony and treading the path of making the nation a Vishavguru.

Rana urged the party functionaries of Jammu border district to reach out to each booth and engage in Samvad in each booth and explain to the people the schemes and historic initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Modi led BJP Government in the last nine years with an objective to benefit and uplift the poor and downtrodden in the society by empowering them and equitably developing them.

He also made a mention of path breaking initiatives taken across Jammu and Kashmir with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments.