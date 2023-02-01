BUDGET 2023-2024 | Mixed reaction by political parties

Srinagar/Jammu: Budget 2023-2024 evoked a mixed response among various political parties in J&K.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman for presenting a budget which will take the country into a new era. In a statement, Chugh said the budget has taken good care of Agriculture sector which is of primary concern for Punjab.
He said the budget presents a vision which aspires to take India forward on the path of making it a global power. There is a big concession for all sections of the society so that every citizen could contribute to the growth of the nation. He said the budget would ensure that inflation remained under check and people enjoyed fruits of growth and development.
Another BJP and Co-incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood today said that in the Amrit Kaal of the Independence of the country, the first budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman is really “Amritmayi”.
“We thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his vision and commitment for the development of the country,”he said in a statement.
BJP leader described it as a budget that empowers the elderly, empowers women, empowers the youth, enriches the farmers and the middle class.
Describing this budget as beneficial for every section, Sood said that it has something or the other for every section, be it the middle class, farmers, MSME sector, youth, startups, every sector. This special feature of the budget will lay the foundation of the developed India, he said.
Sood further added that the budget gives priority to the deprived which can be understood from the fact that in this budget, importance has been given especially to “Vishwakarma” i.e. the creators. Crores of Vishwakarmas will be empowered through "PM Vikas".
Referring to the announcements made in the budget regarding the MSME sector, co-incharge of BJP Jammu and Kashmir, said that MSMEs give employment to a large number of people to strengthen and encourage MSME, 95 percent of the impounded amount will be returned and the 100 percent of the same during the Covid times will also be returned to further strengthen this sector.
National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday termed the annual Budget 2023-24 as a jugglery of words that failed to address the real issues faced by poor and working classes.
Reacting to the annual financial statement presented by the Union finance minister in Lok Sabha, Tanvir said, “It is sheer rhetoric. It is blind to the plight of traders, artisans, horticulturalists, transporters and unemployed youth which he stated have suffered from major reverses since 2014 deluge and successive 2019 clampdown and Covid-19 induced lock downs. It pays little more than lip service to the ailing hospitality and manufacturing sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The budget has clearly steered of the problems faced by our struggling contractual employees and daily wagers. There is no package to help reverse the ills induced by the successive Covid clock downs.”
Tanvir Sadiq said the government's claim that the welfare of farmers is their priority flies in the face of budgetary allocations. “We have been hearing for the last three years that farmers' income will be doubled, but in reality, the income is getting halved. On the contrary the horticulturalists and people associated with other allied sectors of agriculture have been left out high and dry,” he said.
Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president and former, Abdul Gani Vakil, criticised the central government for again ignoring the ailing fruit industry in the new budget.
In a statement, he said that it is a sorry state to see the Central Government failing to understand that the fruit industry is the backbone of the economy of J&K, and to ignore it is to affect the livelihood of thousands of people; to promote and strengthen the industry is the need of the hour. “J&K produces more than 21 lakh metric tons of apples, which contributes 8.2 percent to J&K's GDP, provides employment to thousands of people not only in J&K but in the whole country. Despite the evidently significant contribution of fruit industry to the state's and country's economy the central government has sidelined this vital industry,” Vakil said.