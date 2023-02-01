BUDGET 2023-2024 | Mixed reaction by political parties

Another BJP and Co-incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood today said that in the Amrit Kaal of the Independence of the country, the first budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman is really “Amritmayi”.

“We thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his vision and commitment for the development of the country,”he said in a statement.

BJP leader described it as a budget that empowers the elderly, empowers women, empowers the youth, enriches the farmers and the middle class.

Describing this budget as beneficial for every section, Sood said that it has something or the other for every section, be it the middle class, farmers, MSME sector, youth, startups, every sector. This special feature of the budget will lay the foundation of the developed India, he said.

Sood further added that the budget gives priority to the deprived which can be understood from the fact that in this budget, importance has been given especially to “Vishwakarma” i.e. the creators. Crores of Vishwakarmas will be empowered through "PM Vikas".