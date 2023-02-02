Budget not about Amrit Kaal: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party's State Spokesperson and member of State Media Coordination Committee, Miss Appu Singh said that the Centre’s budget has no vision and there is absolutely no place for any ‘amrit’.

In a statement, she added that the Union Budget 2023 has nothing for the farmers, the soldier and the youth. “Moreover, people are dying to taste the amrit, the Central government has promised for. The fact remains that the budget has paved a way for the favourite business tycoons of this country to rob and flourish even more,” she said.

“Crores of Indian farmers were robbed of their hopes when they came to know that the Union Budget had no subsidy offered to them with respect to fertilizers; the MSP (Minimum Support Price) was not doubled, as promised and the allocation of rupees 2200 crores for almost 70-80 crore farmers for start ups was nothing but a mockery of economics. Rather, the Delhi government while drafting their government schemes allocates more money than the one, which the farmers have been offered by the Central Government,”she said.