Bullet will be answered with bomb : BJP leader

Pulwama, Dec 24 : J&K BJP, General Secretary ( Org) Ashok Koul on Sunday said that Pakistan wanted to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir by launching attacks on security forces and civilians.

“Our neighbour does not want to see peace here and that is why it is resorting to cowardly attacks, ” Koul told reporters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town.

He said that the government had always wanted friendly relations with Pakistan, but “each time it had betrayed us.”

“Ata Bihari Vajpaye had started a bus service and Modi ji broke his protocol to visit Pakistan, but they always cheated us” Koul said.

Condemning the Poonch terror attack and killing of civilians, he said that the incident was very sad painful.

” The administration has already given some compensation to the victims’ families, but it could not bring their members back”, Koul said.

He said that neighboring country had not yet stopped the terrorism which was very deplorable.

Koul said that the government had launched surgical strikes on Pakistan and it “will do whatever is required”.

“Our leaders have already made it clear that a goli ( bullet) will be answered with a gola( bomb),” Koul said. He also condemned the targeted killing of a retired police official in Baramulla. The BJP leader said that no religion allowed the killing of innocent people. Koul said that those involved in such attacks would be eliminated soon.