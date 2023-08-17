Capable enough to defeat fake narrative: Congress

Banihal: PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani today said that Congress is capable of defeating fake narrative and political exploitation.

He added that his party will ensure defeat of BJP’s “divisive policies.” “People in the entire country are yearning for the change, which is set to happen after the 2024 elections in the country. Congress Party has served the people to the best of its ability and shall continue to fight for safeguarding democratic institutions, which have become prime target of present government for the lust of power,” Wani said.

According to a press release, he was addressing a rally at Mangit in Block Khari of Banihal segment. JKPCC Chief assured the people that Congress party shall continue to fight for safeguarding democratic institutions in the country, which have become prime target of BJP government for the lust of power. He said since the BJP assumed power at centre everything started reversing especially the developmental process, employment generation has received severe setbacks, skyrocketing prices of essentials and many other issues confronting people due to the misrule and mismanagement on the part of government.