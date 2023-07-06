CHILD ABUSE CASES | Deeply concerned over rise: Arif Laigaroo

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party leader and Constituency In-Charge of Habba Kadal, Arif Laigaroo, has expressed concern over the increased number of cases of mistreatment and abuse of children in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Child abuse is a heinous crime that inflicts severe and long-lasting damage on the physical and mental well-being of children. Regrettably, Jammu and Kashmir has not been immune to this grave issue. It is distressing that child abuse continues to persist as a major concern in the region," Laigaroo said in a statement.