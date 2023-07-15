Chugh condoles demise of Yudhvir Sethi’s mother

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Saturday condoled the sad demise of mother of J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi.

“Upon receiving the sad news of the sudden demise of Chanchal Sethi, mother of J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi, Chugh visited her residence in Jammu city to convey his condolences to the bereaved family,” a statement issued by the party said.Earlier Chugh, who is also in-charge J&K BJP, shared this news on his twitter handle also.

While expressing deep condolences with Yudhvir Sethi; former minister and BJP national executive member Priya Sethi and other members of the family, Chugh said that Chanchal Sethi was a simple and prominent social figure who would always be at the fore-front to help the poor and deprived people of the society.