Chugh lauds PM for hiking MSP on Kharif

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today hailed the Centre’s decision to increase the MSP of Kharif crops which, he said, would help farmers in a big way in Punjab.

In a statement, Chugh said while the MSP for paddy (common) has been fixed at Rs 2,183 per quintal, seven percent higher than the last season, the MSP for Moong has been fixed at Rs 8,558 per quintal, an increase of Rs 803. He said MSP of paddy, the most cultivated crop in the country, has seen a hike of seven person, with MSP of common paddy fixed at Rs 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 — a 7.01 percent increase over last year’s Rs 2,040 per quintal. For paddy-grade A, MSP has been announced at Rs 2,203 per quintal, which is 6.94 percent more than last year’s Rs 2,060 per quintal.