Chugh leads BJP’s strategic planning at Jammu meeting

Jammu: BJP today said that its All India General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, recently led party’s strategic planning at a power packed meeting in Jammu.

Giving details a statement of the party said, “ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently held an influential organisational meeting in Jammu, spearheaded by the dynamic All India General Secretary, Tarun Chugh. The meeting brought together esteemed party leaders, including Prabhari Jammu & Kashmir Asheesh Sood, National Secretary Narinder Singh, Party President Ravinder Raina, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore, and Member of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana. The gathering focused on reviewing the successful implementation of initiatives such as Samparak se Samarthan and Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot. Additionally, the meeting aimed to formulate an exceptional strategy for the forthcoming elections.”

The statement added that under the visionary guidance of Tarun Chugh, the meeting unfolded as a remarkable brain-storming session, where leaders engaged in constructive discussions, sharing their invaluable insights to frame a winning strategy. “The comprehensive overview of recently held programmes revealed that people are satisfied with the current regime and are ready to choose us in the coming elections. This satisfaction is a direct result of the party leaders and workers' dedicated door-to-door campaigns,” it said.

During the meeting, a detailed assessment of each constituency was presented, ensuring that all leaders were well-informed about the unique dynamics and challenges of the region. The discussions extended beyond the scheduled duration, seamlessly transitioning to the party office in Trikuta Nagar the following day. This extension welcomed additional leaders, reinforcing the comprehensive planning process and further enhancing the strategic framework.