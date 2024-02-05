Chugh questions silence of Congress’ leadership over its MP’s statement

Jammu, Feb 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge J&K Affairs Tarun Chugh Monday questioned the silence of the Congress leadership over the “separate nation” statement of party (Congress’) MP from Tamil Nadu.

Hitting out at the Congress president Mallikarjun Khadge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chugh, in a statement issued to press, said, “Their silence on the statement of Congress MP is eerie yet has clearly demonstrated party’s (Congress’) intention and policy to “divide the country and rule it.” This has become evident that Congress is still conspiring to divide the country.”

“Three days ago, Congress MP D K Suresh demanded “separate nation. For the BJP, the whole country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is one. We don’t discriminate between North India and South India. But the Congress president did not utter even a single word in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. Congress owes an explanation on this account,” he said.

Chugh stated that under Congress’ rule, the image of India was that of a “corrupt, backward country, which was low in confidence and was dependent on others.”

“However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last ten years established India as a confident, strong nation with a decisive leadership. Congress always resorted to caste and vote-bank politics. But the present government changed this practice and it seeks verdict and rules on the basis of its performance and development-oriented policies,” he said.

“As election is drawing near, the Congress and other opposition parties have started raking up issue of caste census but for BJP government, as the Prime Minister has stated, only four castes i.e., poor, youth, farmers and women exist and its policies revolve around them only,” he added.