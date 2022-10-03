Chugh, Rana, Raina, Jugal welcome Mankotia in BJP headquarter

Jammu: Senior BJP leaders including BJP National General Secretary and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Devender Singh Rana, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma and others welcomed former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former President Sat Sharma, former President Ashok Khajuria, Vice-President Shakti Parihar, General Secretary Dr Devinder Manyal, BJP NEM Priya Sethi, senior leader Devinder Singh Rana, Spokesperson RS Pathania and other senior leaders of the party also welcomed former MLA into the BJP family.
Tarun Chugh welcoming Mankotia into the party fold said that BJP is working with the aim of progressing the Jammu & Kashmir on the most progressive lines. He said that on seeing the strong and nationalist working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Balwant Singh Mankotia has shown strong determination to serve the society while working as a member of BJP. He also praised him saying that Mankotia has sworn to form government of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ravinder Raina welcomed Mankotia into the BJP family and said that his love for the people, the society and especially the people of the region has forced him to join the BJP. He said that now the former MLA is a part of BJP family and the organization holds the strong opinion that his dedicated efforts will make the party strong and will benefit the whole region.
Mankotia, who reached the party headquarter with a massive crowd has shown the strong grit and resolved to work for the welfare of the Jammu and Kashmir and for the formation of BJP government in J&K. He also assured that he will dedicatedly serve the people of J&K and will work in accordance with the party principles.