Chugh, Rana, Raina, Jugal welcome Mankotia in BJP headquarter

Jammu: Senior BJP leaders including BJP National General Secretary and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Devender Singh Rana, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma and others welcomed former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former President Sat Sharma, former President Ashok Khajuria, Vice-President Shakti Parihar, General Secretary Dr Devinder Manyal, BJP NEM Priya Sethi, senior leader Devinder Singh Rana, Spokesperson RS Pathania and other senior leaders of the party also welcomed former MLA into the BJP family.

Tarun Chugh welcoming Mankotia into the party fold said that BJP is working with the aim of progressing the Jammu & Kashmir on the most progressive lines. He said that on seeing the strong and nationalist working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Balwant Singh Mankotia has shown strong determination to serve the society while working as a member of BJP. He also praised him saying that Mankotia has sworn to form government of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.