Chugh reviews ongoing programmes under ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’

Srinagar: BJP National General Secretary and Prabhari, Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Tarun Chugh, chaired a meeting to review the ongoing programmes being held in the UT under “Nau Saal Bemisaal.”

According to a press note, Ravinder Raina, president- J&K BJP, National Secretary Dr Narinder Singh. General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, Seh Prabhari Ashish Sood, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, General Secretary Dr Devinder Manyal, shared dais with him.

This meeting was attended by party’s senior leaders, who have been assigned the task to oversee different programmes under “Nau Saal Bemisaal”. Tarun Chugh sought the current status of programmes related to Beneficiary Sammelan, Sampark se Samarthan, social media influencers meets, public rallies, intellectual meet, Vikas Teerath, Interaction with BJP veterans, International Yoga Day, Balidan Divas.

Tarun Chugh expressed satisfaction over the status report presented by the party leaders and stressed upon them to continue with the same zeal to organise the programmes scheduled for the next few days until June end. “One month programmes initiated on June 1 have worked to reach the masses in every length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir. It is surely going to prove advantageous for the party,” he said.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, complimented each leader for working round the clock to successfully conduct the programme allotted to each one of them. He said that they worked as a bridge between the party and the people for taking the achievement of Narendra Modi at the doorsteps of a common citizen.