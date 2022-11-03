‘Civil society members, youth join AAP’

Jammu: A number of civil society members and youth joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, a press note said.
It added that the joining took place during an event organised in party's Jammu office in which senior leaders of party including Former Minister Harsh Dev Singh were present.
A number of civil society members as well as youth from different areas of Jammu joined AAP during this event who were welcomed in party fold by Mr. Harsh Dev Singh and other senior leaders.
Entrants include Shankar Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Vijay Singh, Sunil Singh, Sushil Sharma, Jagdev Singh, Anil Singh, Chamail Singh, Surat Singh, Arjun Singh, Pankaj Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Hans Raj, Sunil Singh and Suraj Prakash.
These people said that Aam Aadmi Party is the lone political party in Jammu and Kashmir which state with common masses and is becoming real voice of the people.
Addressing this event, Former Cabinet Minister Harsh Dev Singh said that Bhartiya Janta Party has taken every possible step to damage Jammu and Kashmir and push the people to the corner.
He said that after bifurcation of Jammu Kashmir, BJP has taken all possible steps to corner the people and instead of redressing the grievances of the people, BJP has only adopted the task of fake claims, follow slogans and befooling people with no practical approach on ground.
" On one hand the recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir have been minimised and a few recruitment steps taken have either been cancelled or have been engulfed by irregularities, nepotism, favouritism and BJP and it's proxy LG Administration has failed to provide employment to the educated unemployed youth despite of the fact that a number of posts in different government departments are lying vacant," Harsh Dev Singh said.
Singh further castigated Jammu and Kashmir Government as well as BJP for triggering chaos and uncertainty and said that protest by employees of different departments shows complete failure of government setup.
He also said that Aam Aadmi Party is now name of a reformative mission in Jammu and Kashmir and large scale joining of people from all walks of life shows that are open heartedly becoming a part of this mission. Singh further said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are ready to teach BJP a lesson for its misgovernance and people will teach this lesson with interest.