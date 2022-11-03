‘Civil society members, youth join AAP’

Jammu: A number of civil society members and youth joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, a press note said.

It added that the joining took place during an event organised in party's Jammu office in which senior leaders of party including Former Minister Harsh Dev Singh were present.

A number of civil society members as well as youth from different areas of Jammu joined AAP during this event who were welcomed in party fold by Mr. Harsh Dev Singh and other senior leaders.

Entrants include Shankar Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Vijay Singh, Sunil Singh, Sushil Sharma, Jagdev Singh, Anil Singh, Chamail Singh, Surat Singh, Arjun Singh, Pankaj Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Hans Raj, Sunil Singh and Suraj Prakash.

These people said that Aam Aadmi Party is the lone political party in Jammu and Kashmir which state with common masses and is becoming real voice of the people.