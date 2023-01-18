Claims made by BJP on progress, development have fallen flat: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir belies the governments claims on development and progress.

According to a press note, he was addressing a one day worker’s convention of Gurez Constituency held at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leader In Charge Constituency Gurez Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Political Advisor to NC Vice President ,Mudassar Shahmiri, Block President Gurez Anwar Shangloo were also present on the occasion. The convention was marked by good participation of workers and delegates from Gurez.