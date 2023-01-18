Claims made by BJP on progress, development have fallen flat: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir belies the governments claims on development and progress.
According to a press note, he was addressing a one day worker’s convention of Gurez Constituency held at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leader In Charge Constituency Gurez Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Political Advisor to NC Vice President ,Mudassar Shahmiri, Block President Gurez Anwar Shangloo were also present on the occasion. The convention was marked by good participation of workers and delegates from Gurez.
Omar said that BJP cannot shy away from elections citing excuses of weather and security situation.
“The election Commission had made it clear that they have given green signal for holding elections in J&K as they are done with the preparations. They had made it clear that the ball was in the court of the central government to take a call. This explains that BJP is not ready for the assembly elections because they arenot ready to face the people as all the claims made by them on progress and development have fallen flat. Nearly four years have passed, where are those promised jobs, investments and developmental projects,” he said.
“For how long can they run from elections, one or the other day they have to hold them and face people,” Omar said adding, “They will try their best to grab power through electoral fraud , manipulation and spending money. People have to decide if they want to sell their conscience for few pennies or secure the future of their coming generations. The power in the hands of people,” he said.