CLOUD BURST, HEAVY RAINS | Ghulam Ahmad Mir expresses anguish over losses

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday expressed serious concern over the losses caused to residential houses and paddy fields due to cloud burst and incessant rains during past three days in J&K. He sought appropriate compensation in favour of affected people.

In a statement, he urged the government to evaluate the losses for compensation in favour of affected people, on priority basis.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir during his day long tour visited Khahdar, Kapan, Trajan, Thaman and Chowgund in Block Shahabad Bala of Dooru segment of South Kashmir took stock of the people’s grievances especially the current losses caused due to cloud bursts and incessant rains to residential houses, paddy fields and other crops in these affected areas. He also met local delegations who apprised him about the level of losses they have suffered and sought immediate help from the government. Mir expressed dismay over the losses and urged upon the government to dispatch a team of experts to affected areas to evaluate the damages for release of compensation to affected people, on priority basis. Former JKPCC President further expressed serious concern over the losses in different areas in Jammu and elsewhere in Kashmir while demanding that the process of compensation must be started at the earliest to ensure respite to affected people.