Combating of drug menace | Altaf Bukhari calls for serious measures

Srinagar: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday called on people from all walks of life to unite against the ongoing drug menace in the Valley and protect the young population from falling prey to this grave evil.

He emphasised that society can no longer afford to lose youngsters to drugs and urged everyone to play his or her role in eradicating the menace.

According to a press note Bukhari made these remarks while inaugurating the first season of the “Kongposh Premier League – 2023” cricket tournament in the Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

While talking to reporters Bukhari said, “Apni Party has decided to take a range of initiatives, including skill development training for the youth, with the aim of empowering the youngsters and protecting them from the ongoing drug abuse in J&K.”

He clarified that his party is not taking these initiatives for political benefits or electoral gains. “Rather, this is a sincere effort to shoulder our responsibility towards society. Given the severity of the drug menace and its impact on society, I think every one of us ought to play his/her role in eradicating this destructive evil,” Apni Party President said.