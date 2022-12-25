Come clean on restoration of people’s rights: G A Mir

Shangus (Anantnag): Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that J&K Government and central government should come clean on restoration of people rights, holding of assembly elections and the fulfilment of promises made on the floor of the house.
He said that mere statements and tall claims have not changed anything for the people, who were feeling discriminated and betrayed under BJP Rule.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President made these comments while addressing Party workers at Nowgam area of Shangus in Anantnag District, urging the gathering to support Congress Party in its fight against divisive politics of BJP RSS and its associates who have been put on the job to divide people to benefit it (BJP) and divert attention of the people from the real issues, a press note said.
Mir termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra a great initiative taken by the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Yatra was for the unity, amity and against the hate politics of BJP RSS, who were playing emotional and religious cards, from time to time to create wedge between the communities aiming to seek votes to remain in power. The Yatra is bound to secure and strengthen idea of India, Mir added.
Referring to the current situation in J&K, Mir said people were feeling cheated and want change, but the BJP which has failed on all counts were busy in building a fake narrative to overcome the reality inorder to hide behind its failures, but the people will no longer tolerate such dirty and misleading people, which the BJP thinks it will help,the time has changed, these eight years of misrule and mismanagement of things have exposed BJP’s falsehood and deceitful politics.