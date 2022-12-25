Come clean on restoration of people’s rights: G A Mir

Shangus (Anantnag): Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that J&K Government and central government should come clean on restoration of people rights, holding of assembly elections and the fulfilment of promises made on the floor of the house.

He said that mere statements and tall claims have not changed anything for the people, who were feeling discriminated and betrayed under BJP Rule.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President made these comments while addressing Party workers at Nowgam area of Shangus in Anantnag District, urging the gathering to support Congress Party in its fight against divisive politics of BJP RSS and its associates who have been put on the job to divide people to benefit it (BJP) and divert attention of the people from the real issues, a press note said.