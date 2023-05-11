Committed to fulfil aspirations of common masses: BJP

Various deputations including individual persons and most of them were women visited the party office to discuss their issues with the senior BJP leaders. Issues related to the ration, education, pension, PHE, PDD, revenue, power, water scarcity, roads and other issues related to the development and personal issues were presented in front of senior party leaders.

While giving patient hearing to the deputations, Yudhvir Sethi resolved most of the issues instantaneously by talking to the authorities concerned on phone. He assured to take up the rest of their issues with the concerned authorities and get the same resolved at the earliest.

Sethi said that trusting the BJP’s commitment in reaching out and solving the issues of the public, people in large number visit the BJP office to present their issues with a strong belief on the party. He said that the party is fully committed to address the day to day problems being faced by the people in general and that of Jammu City in particular. He said that it is a sincere attempt to lessen the gap between administration and people and ensure that genuine issues of people are redressed in an efficacious manner.