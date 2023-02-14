Common people of J&K have full faith in BJP's policy: Ravinder Raina

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the new entrants said that with these enormous joining, almost all the prominent political personalities are now part of the growing BJP family.

“We are fortunate to have the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has won the hearts of all with his dedicated public welfare works. Modi is now a recognised world leader who has steered India out of troubled times of Covid while converting adversity into opportunity,” Raina said.

He added that the public welfare policies of PM Modi have benefitted everyone irrespective of region or religion. He said that the culture of stone-pelting and band calls have given way to a new ray of prosperity where everyone is willing to work together for a society full of peace and prosperity. Raina said that common people of J&K have full faith in BJP's policy of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas". He asked the new entrants to work whole-heartedly to sweep the next elections in the region.