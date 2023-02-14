Common people of J&K have full faith in BJP's policy: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that common people of Jammu and Kashmir have full faith in BJP's policy.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “Hundreds of prominent political personalities including Sarpanch, Panch and other local leaders along with their supporters from areas like Nagrota and Jammu North left NC and Congress to BJP in presence of senior BJP leadership at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu,”the press note said.
Raina and J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul formally welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
J&K BJP Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana facilitated the joining.
Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the new entrants said that with these enormous joining, almost all the prominent political personalities are now part of the growing BJP family.
“We are fortunate to have the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has won the hearts of all with his dedicated public welfare works. Modi is now a recognised world leader who has steered India out of troubled times of Covid while converting adversity into opportunity,” Raina said.
He added that the public welfare policies of PM Modi have benefitted everyone irrespective of region or religion. He said that the culture of stone-pelting and band calls have given way to a new ray of prosperity where everyone is willing to work together for a society full of peace and prosperity. Raina said that common people of J&K have full faith in BJP's policy of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas". He asked the new entrants to work whole-heartedly to sweep the next elections in the region.
Ashok Koul welcomed the new entrants and said that since 2014, BJP has worked on the policy of benefitting the last person living in the most neglected sections of the society. He said that after former Prime Minister Atal , Modi has taken forward the policy to uplift the lives of downtrodden while making the nation stronger.
Devender Singh Rana ensured all the new entrants that they are fully welcomed in the BJP family while stressing that the BJP is a fully organized and internally democratic party. He said that the people of J&K have endorsed the policies of BJP as they are the worshippers of peace and progress. He added that after 5 Aug 2019, J&K residents are hopeful of a developed J&K under the strong leadership of Modi.