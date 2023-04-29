Common people should not suffer : Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned why the administration in the state is torturing common people after the army was attacked in Poonch. While addressing a press conference, Mehbooba Mufti said, "If the army is attacked, why are you torturing common people? Authorities are oppressing the common people after the attack.

"Recently you heard a person named Mukhtar who was called for questioning committed suicide. Agencies have detained hundreds of people in the state in the aftermath of the incident," she added. She further mentioned that the administration has started oppressing the locals ever since the events of the G20 started in the state.