Concerted efforts needed to counter terrorism: Azad

Poonch, Feb 14: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today emphasised the need for concerted efforts to counter terrorism and maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir

According to a press release he was addressing a massive public gathering in Mandi in Poonch. Azad vehemently condemned the recent acts of violence perpetrated by Pakistan resulting in the loss of innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I appeal for peace and unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Other political parties are misleading the public through divisive strategies that have resulted in the fragmentation of communities,”he said.

The DPAP chairman emphasised his commitment to honesty and dedicated work, asserting that his actions will always align with his words. Azad reiterated the importance of maintaining solidarity as a singular community, urging people not to succumb to the influences of divisive politics propagated by certain parties. “ My mission is to uplift the underprivileged and establish more schools, colleges, roads, and districts to enhance the overall socio-economic landscape of the region,” the former Chief Minister said.

Azad urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to channel their energies into positive endeavours that contribute to the betterment of society. He stressed the importance of constructive engagement and community involvement as vital components in fostering a culture of peace, harmony, and progress.

He underscored the party’s unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the context of Article 370 and land eviction orders. Azad lamented the lack of vocal opposition from other party leaders on the issue of Article 370, highlighted DPAP’s efforts in fighting against land eviction orders and securing the land rights of the people. He reassured the public that DPAP will continue to prioritize the protection of land rights and the implementation of job rights if elected to power.

Azad promised that if elected his party will work tirelessly to uphold the rights of the people, particularly in terms of land ownership and employment opportunities. He promised, stating that if elected to power, his government will bring back the Roshni Scheme.