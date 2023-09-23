Conduct ULB elections under SEC : Congress

Jammu: J&K PCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani has written to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha demanding holding of urban local bodies (ULBs) elections under the State Election Commission (SEC) like those of Panchayats, as mandated by 74th amendment of the constitution.

In a letter to LG , Wani has taken exceptions to the exercise for the conduct of ULB elections being undertaken without the control of the SEC, which is clear violation of the constitutional amendment 74th and is vitiated.

The Congress leader sought holding of ULB elections, on time, under SEC like that of rural Panchayats, as per the provisions of the constitution, in terms of 74th amendment read with Article 243ZA and Article 243K, without which the exercise is unconstitutional , since the constitutional provisions have to be implemented and enforced in letter and spirit.

“Surprisingly the elections to the rural panchayats are being conducted under the State Election Commission (SEC), while the election exercise to the Urban Local Bodies is being conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer, without any jurisdiction of SEC, which is illegal and against the spirit of the Constitution,” he added.