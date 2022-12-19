Congress demands restoration of statehood, holding of early assembly elections

Kulgam: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani has demanded holding of early assembly elections in J&K followed by restoration of full statehood .

According to a press note, Wani also said that the Congress shall continue to fight for constitutional guarantees, protection of land and jobs and it will not compromise on the rights of people rather fight vigorously to ensure justice to them(people), besides exposing the political exploitation on the part of BJP.

JKPCC President was addressing public gathering at Damhal in Kulgam District along with JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla .

They criticised the Central Government for adopting dilly dallying tactics with regard to holding assembly elections in J&K and questioned the Centre as to how long J&K will be kept at the mercy of bureaucracy, how long people will be abandoned of their democratic rights.