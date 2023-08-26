Congress felicitates recently appointed CWC Members

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday felicitated recently appointed Congress Working Committee (CWC) members at Srinagar Party Office and expressed gratitude to Congress High Command for adequate representation granted to J&K at national level, a press release said.

JKPCC in a party workers’ function presided over by President Vikar Rasool Wani felicitated AICC incharge J&K Rajani Patil over her re-induction as AICC Incharge and induction of former JKPCC President G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and NSUI President Neeraj Kundan in Congress Party’s highest decision making body.

Kundan who is out of J & K could not attend the function at Srinagar Party Office.