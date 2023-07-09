Congress holds PAC meeting

Srinagar: Congress held a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting here to deliberate on party affairs and activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The upcoming ULB elections and current political situation in J&K also came under discussion, besides the committee deliberated on various other upcoming challenges, a press release said. The Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of JKPCC Tariq Hameed Karra presided over the meeting while AICC J&K Incharge and MP Rajani Patil and other members of the committee were present in the meeting and held threadbare discussions over the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from other issues, the PAC had a wide range of discussions over the upcoming ULB elections in J&K and prepared a roadmap to deal with other challenges confronting people of Jammu and Kashmir due to the continuous Centre Rule.

The PAC expressed serious concern over the delay in holding assembly elections in J&K and resolved to fight for restoration of democratic set and Statehood to J&K while urging the Centre to pave a way for holding elections, without any further loss of time.