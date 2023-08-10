Congress holds protest against price hike, unemployment

Srinagar: The Srinagar District Congress Committee today staged a protest against the price hike, unemployment and installing of electric smart meters.

According to a press note, the Congress workers and leaders of Srinagar district assembled at the party office to join the protest against the price hike and started marching towards Maulana Azad Road.But their bid to march was foiled and the main gate of the party office was closed.

The party workers raised slogans against price hike on essentials especially vegetable, LPG, petrol and diesel products and smart meters. They also raised slogans against joblessness and economic backwardness due to the failures of BJP Govt at Centre.

The Congress leaders said that their party shall continue to hold protest demonstrations against the failures and wrong policies of BJP to make them accountable and answerable to people.