Congress holds ‘Satyagraha protest’ rallies in Jammu

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that the Congress would do everything to save democracy of the country, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was stifling democracy. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was “targeted because he asked the Prime Minister about the Adani group.” Taking a dig at BJP, Bhalla alleged even “if one committed a grave crime, the person would be excused if he or she was willing to join the BJP.”

“Indian democracy is in danger, if a person raises voice and questions the government, they will slap different charges to silence him or her,” Bhalla claimed. “Every right thinking citizen of the country must come together irrespective of their political affiliation and safeguard democracy,” he appealed. Bhalla claimed that Rahul Gandhi always stood by the truth and the people of India.

He appealed party members to gear up to make a sacrifice for Rahul Gandhi by defeating the designs of the BJP.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said people of the country would have to come forward and fight, what he alleged, “the undemocratic regime.” “If we want to save the country, 130 crore Indians will have to come forward and lead the fight. It does not matter which party comes to power. What is of concern is the way our democracy is being tarnished and attacked,” he added. He accused the BJP government of targeting Rahul Gandhi to stop him from exposing the corruption of the government. Yogesh Sawhney alleged that the poor and unemployed youth were “being burdened with unprecedented price rise and record unemployment but the BJP was trying to divert the attention of people from real issues. District President Jammu Rural Hari Singh Chib and Sanjeev Panda accused the BJP of betraying people of Jammu region with its, what they alleged, “anti-people, anti-youth and anti-Jammu decisions.”

Later a protest ‘Satyagrah rally’ was taken out in the main bazar of Talab Tillo.