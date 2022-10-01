Congress opposes ‘closing down of Eidgah’

Srinagar: Congress Working Committee member and former Member Parliament Tariq Hameed Karra in a statement today strongly” opposed the decision of Waqf board to close down Srinagar's Eidgah for congregational prayers and dedicating the place for a Cancer hospital.”

In a statement, Karra said that the land for Eidgah in Srinagar was purchased by Persian saint Mir Mohammad Hamdani in the 15th century.

“He later dedicated it to the public for offering congregational Eid prayers. Later many eminent scholars and saints have delivered their sermons here such as Sheikh ul Aalam and Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom. Thus for Kashmiris, this place is holy and holds their historical, cultural and spiritual heritage. Though the decision of constructing a hospital exclusively for cancer ailments is a welcome step but that does not mean it should be done at the cost of closing down age old Eidgah,” he said.