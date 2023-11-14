Congress pays rich tributes to Pt Nehru

Jammu, Nov 14 : Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) today paid rich tributes to the first prime minister Pt Jawahar lal Nehru and lauded his historical role, far- sightedness and efforts towards the rejection of two nation theory on Jammu and Kashmir leading to the accession of state with India, a press release said.

Several functions at district and block level were held all over J&K. A function was organised by the district Congress committee Jammu Urban led by Th Manmohan Singh at PCC office. The function was presided over by JKPCC working President Raman Bhalla and attended by Senior Vice President and Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma besides others.

Paying floral tributes, Raman Bhalla recalled the great contributions of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru in the freedom struggle and in laying the foundations of free India as a strong democratic, secular and progressive nation, for which he is rightly known as the architect of modern India, the press release said.

Bhalla denounced attempts by the ruling party and it’s sister concerns to distort the historical facts about the role played by the great stalwart in the freedom struggle and in the building of modern India especially his historical contributions, in bringing Jammu and Kashmir ,into the Indian fold at the crucial times.