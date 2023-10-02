Congress pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Jammu: Congress today paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

According to a press note, e Congress leaders and workers gathered at the Gandhi Statue in Satwari Chowk, Jammu, to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and commemorate former prime minister of . Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Working President PCC Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney Former Minister J&K and other senior Congress leaders were present.

PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani addressed the gathering. He said, “ Gandhi Jayanti is important day as it serves as a reminder of the values that Mahatma Gandhi lived and died for. His message of non-violence, truth, and social justice is as relevant today as it was in his time. The Congress party strives to uphold these values and work towards a more just and equitable society. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was the second Prime Minister of India, a great politician and contributor to Indian politics. He brought positive and necessary changes. He led the country during the second India–Pakistan War. His philosophy of Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan guide several of Congress party's initiatives and movements till today. We remember both Gandhi Ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji with immense reverence and gratitude today on the ocassion of their birth anniversaries,” he said.