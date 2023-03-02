Congress protests against 'rising prices'

Jammu: Congress leaders and workers Thursday had a minor scuffle with police when they held a protest demonstration against the imposition of property tax and sought its immediate withdrawal and check on price rise.
The protesting Congress leaders and activists were led by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani.
JKPC working president Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharmna, Balwan Singh, Balbir Singh, T S Bajwa, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Thakur Hari Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Rajesh Sadotra, Sanjeev Sharma, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Thomas Khokhar, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Choudhary and Ritu Choudhary (Corporators) accompanied the JKPCC president besides others during the protest demonstration at Shahidi Chowk.
A large number of activists and workers and frontal wings gathered at Shahidi Chowk protesting against increase in the prices of LPG and other essential commodities.
As the protestors marched towards the Residency Road, they were stopped by a heavy contingent of police. After a minor scuffle with the policemen, the Congress leaders stopped the workers from forcibly proceeding ahead and held a sit in dharna there.
Addressing the gathering, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani criticised the BJP-led central government and the UT administration for, what he alleged, “their anti-people decisions including imposition of property.”