Congress protests against 'rising prices'

Jammu: Congress leaders and workers Thursday had a minor scuffle with police when they held a protest demonstration against the imposition of property tax and sought its immediate withdrawal and check on price rise.

The protesting Congress leaders and activists were led by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani.

JKPC working president Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharmna, Balwan Singh, Balbir Singh, T S Bajwa, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Thakur Hari Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Rajesh Sadotra, Sanjeev Sharma, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Thomas Khokhar, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Choudhary and Ritu Choudhary (Corporators) accompanied the JKPCC president besides others during the protest demonstration at Shahidi Chowk.