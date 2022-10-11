Congress seeks statehood restoration before assembly polls in J&K

Gool (Ramban): Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress Party’s cadres and grass root workers continue to stand firmly with the party and its ideology.
He said that they are ready to defeat the communal, divisive and opportunist forces who are the sponsored political forces emerging on the scene of Jammu and Kashmir in the run up of Assembly elections.
He asked the cadre to be always ready for the electoral exercise as and when it takes place in near future but strongly advocated for restoration of statehood at the earliest and demanded the assembly elections should be under State.
He reiterated that the Congress Party shall intensify its struggle for the restoration of full statehood before the Assembly elections and for the protection of the right to land and jobs for the J&K residents.
Addressing a workers rally at Gool - Sangaldan in Ramban District today, PCC chief said that the Congress party is steadfast on its principles of secularism and equitable participation of all sections in the democratic system and to fight against the politics of opportunism, hate and communal division and it stands guarantee to safeguard the democratic institutions for the protection of hard earned freedom and democracy in the Country and to maintain unity in diversity, since the present government led by BJP is hell bent to weaken the democratic institutions and the Constitution and to destroy the democratic, political and social atmosphere in the Country.