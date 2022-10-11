Congress seeks statehood restoration before assembly polls in J&K

Gool (Ramban): Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress Party’s cadres and grass root workers continue to stand firmly with the party and its ideology.

He said that they are ready to defeat the communal, divisive and opportunist forces who are the sponsored political forces emerging on the scene of Jammu and Kashmir in the run up of Assembly elections.

He asked the cadre to be always ready for the electoral exercise as and when it takes place in near future but strongly advocated for restoration of statehood at the earliest and demanded the assembly elections should be under State.