Congress should clear its stance on PAGD’s pro-Pak agenda, repealing of Art 370: BJP

Jammu: Former Minister and State Vice President BJP Sham Sharma, today slammed the leaders of political parties from Jammu as well as Kashmir, who are going to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as they are having different political ideologies that can never match.

In a statement, he said that these leaders have not been digesting the unprecedented development which Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has witnessed after scrapping of controversial Article 370 from the erstwhile state under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now are uniting under the banner of Congress Party just want to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of J&K by joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sham Lal Sharma asked the Jammu based Congress leaders to clear their stand on the joining of Valley based political leader in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

He said that before allowing NC and PDP leaders to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leaders should clear their stance on PAGD’s pro-Pak agenda and their stand on abrogation of Article 370. He reminded the Congress Party that what Mehbooba Mufti had said over the special status provision of J&K that no one will hold National Flag if the Article 35A will be tinkered with.