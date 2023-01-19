Congress should clear its stance on PAGD’s pro-Pak agenda, repealing of Art 370: BJP

Jammu: Former Minister and State Vice President BJP Sham Sharma, today slammed the leaders of political parties from Jammu as well as Kashmir, who are going to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as they are having different political ideologies that can never match.
In a statement, he said that these leaders have not been digesting the unprecedented development which Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has witnessed after scrapping of controversial Article 370 from the erstwhile state under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now are uniting under the banner of Congress Party just want to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of J&K by joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Sham Lal Sharma asked the Jammu based Congress leaders to clear their stand on the joining of Valley based political leader in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.
He said that before allowing NC and PDP leaders to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leaders should clear their stance on PAGD’s pro-Pak agenda and their stand on abrogation of Article 370. He reminded the Congress Party that what Mehbooba Mufti had said over the special status provision of J&K that no one will hold National Flag if the Article 35A will be tinkered with.
The senior BJP leader castigated Rahul Gandhi for pursuing the anti-India tirade by inviting the persons of doubtful and controversial credentials to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
He said that Congress seems to be doing exactly opposite to what it is projecting by the name of its country-long march Bharat Jodo Yatra as by allowing pro-Pak PDP and NC leadership into its rally, it is proving that the rally is contrary to integrating the country as in actual it has the tendency to break in pieces the country.
Sham Lal asked the Congress leadership to revisit its decision as this could be detrimental for the country that one of the national parties joins hands with entities which brazenly support Pakistan on different occasions.
He asserted that Rahul Gandhi is conspiring to undo the good work of BJP government by again reviving dynastic politics by partnering with Valley based parties just to ensure success of its so called Bharat Jodi Yatra.
Sham Lal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has infused a sense of belonging in every segment of society and heralded a new era of peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The fillip in Kashmir economy due to a record arrival of tourists showcases the sincere efforts of the BJP in bringing normalcy and exposes the trio pseudo-secularists for their machinations of keeping the Valley in boil," he added.
The J&K BJP Vice President asserted that people are wise enough to see the malafide motives behind the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and it is going to be a damp squib in J&K.