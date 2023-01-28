Congress silence over Art 370 exposes its inherent contradictions: Rana

Srinagar: Lashing out at the Congress for ducking response over abrogation of Article 370 as usual due to its inherent contradictions and taking escape route from the chronic political issues it created in Kashmir over the decades, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the statement of Jairam Ramesh is on expected lines keeping in view the flip-flop policies of his party on issues concerning upholding of nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of releasing of book ‘Trikaalsandhya and Vaishnav Vratodyaapan Pradeep on Karm-kand’ by Dr Varchaskam Sharma here this afternoon, Rana said the Congress is caught between the deep sea and devil over the historic repeal of Article 370 binding Jammu and Kashmir emotionally and psychologically with rest of the country besides ending the era of deprivation of women and marginalised segments like Valmikis, PoK refugees, Gorkhas, Gujjar Bakerwals west PAK refugees and the other weaker sections.