Congress to prefer local residents for 2023 poll tickets, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that local leaders and workers will be given first preference in the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections due at the end of this year.

After chairing a meeting of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office bearers at Indira Gandhi Bhavan, the former Chief Minister said there is a demand for local candidates and he would agree with it. He said the party will prefer candidates who are local residents, not those who come to contest elections only.

"Ticket seekers should be local residents, and he/she should be familiar with the people of a particular constituency and their issues. There is a need for local politics and I also agree with it," Nath said.