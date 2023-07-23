Congress urges party cadres to gear up for challenges

Srinagar: JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani today urged his party cadres to gear up for the challenges.
According to a press note, he said Congress is fully prepared for ULB, Panchayat, Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections, besides it is fully capable to defeat the divisive agenda and misleading politics of BJP. T”he Party (Congress) shall continue to fight against the anti-people policies of BJP Govt and vigorously fight for restoration of democratic setup in J&K,”he said.
Wani stated that BJP’s divided and rule policy and misleading politics stands exposed with the result people have decided to throw BJP out of power.
The press release said that PCC chief was addressing a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and prominent party workers at Srinagar Party Office in which a wide range of discussions were held on the current political situation, besides forthcoming elections and many issues of public importance also came under discussion.
Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani exhorted the Party cadres to gear up for the challenges especially ULB, Panchayat, assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ensure party’s victory with a thumping majority, at the same time,
Wani asked the Centre to pave for holding elections in J&K without creating hurdles. He said BJP government has abandoned J&K people of their democratic rights i to rule J&K directly and do whatever suits it (BJP) be it enacting different laws from time to time or be it punishing people under the garb of imposing many taxes or be it undermining the institutions to run away from transparency and accountability.
Congress Party has fought for the rights of people and it will continue to fight for restoration of democratic set up and safeguarding just rights of people, Wani added and told the BJP government to shun the path of confrontation with the people, who are feeling isolated and disappointed over the way they are being treated by the government.
JKPCC Chief slammed the government for failing to address extreme joblessness, economic losses, lack of development, failed back to back village initiatives after spending huge amount and many anti people measures in terms of imposing taxes, toll plazas and new drama of installing smart meters and said people are being punished on one pretext or the other aiming to hide utter failure on the part of BJP Government.