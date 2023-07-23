Congress urges party cadres to gear up for challenges

Srinagar: JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani today urged his party cadres to gear up for the challenges.

According to a press note, he said Congress is fully prepared for ULB, Panchayat, Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections, besides it is fully capable to defeat the divisive agenda and misleading politics of BJP. T”he Party (Congress) shall continue to fight against the anti-people policies of BJP Govt and vigorously fight for restoration of democratic setup in J&K,”he said.

Wani stated that BJP’s divided and rule policy and misleading politics stands exposed with the result people have decided to throw BJP out of power.

The press release said that PCC chief was addressing a meeting of senior party leaders, DCC presidents and prominent party workers at Srinagar Party Office in which a wide range of discussions were held on the current political situation, besides forthcoming elections and many issues of public importance also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani exhorted the Party cadres to gear up for the challenges especially ULB, Panchayat, assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ensure party’s victory with a thumping majority, at the same time,

Wani asked the Centre to pave for holding elections in J&K without creating hurdles. He said BJP government has abandoned J&K people of their democratic rights i to rule J&K directly and do whatever suits it (BJP) be it enacting different laws from time to time or be it punishing people under the garb of imposing many taxes or be it undermining the institutions to run away from transparency and accountability.