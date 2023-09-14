CONSTRUCTING OF ROPEWAY | Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen welcomes govt decision

Srinagar: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has welcomed the government decision to construct two ropeways one in each in Loran Poonch to Tossamaidan and Sitharant to Tossamaidan in district Budgam .
In a statement he has demanded resumption of work on Mandi Loren - Tosomaidan - Arizal road which was started in 1985 after the cabinet approval . He said the then Cabinet Minister Sonam Narboo had himself kick started work on the road in 1985 , but remains abandoned till date due to un known reasons.
He has urged for resumption of work on languishing developmental projects in Budgam district including Mandi Loren - Tosomaidan - Arizal road which was started in 1985 but remains incomplete till date . He said construction of Mandi Loren - Tosomaidan - Arizal road besides providing an alternate road link to connect kashmir valley with Pir Panchal region , would go a long way in fostering inter cultural ties and socio- economic partnership between people in the respective areas .