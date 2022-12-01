Corporators must focus on developmental works, avoid fighting with each other: PDP

Srinagar: PDP leader Iqbal Tramboo today urged the corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to avoid fighting with each other and focus on developmental works.
He was addressing a press conference here.” For last several days the coporators of two parties are levelling allegations and counter allegations against each other. Their infighting is causing damage to the objective for which they were elected-To serve the people,” Tramboo said.
He added that because of their infighting the people of “ Sher-e-Khas” and their development is badly getting affected.
Tramboo expressed concern over the allegations that Rs eight crore allotted for macadamisation of roads in eight constituencies were spent in two constituencies only and that money is getting transferred to some corporators accounts.
Meanwhile, Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu said that PAGD — both main constituents of which boycotted last ULB elections —- should not give lectures.
“Both NC and PDP failed to hold ULB elections for 10 yearsand when they were held, they boycotted elections. Neither NC nor PDP have a right to sermonize on functioning of SMC.Both NC and PDP have Corporators in SMC today,”he tweeted.
He added that an NC as well as a PDP Corporator have FIRs for physical violence in council meetings of current Corporation. “PDP and NC should introspect about their violent behavior first. I want to jog PDP and Trumboo Iqbal’s memory and remind him of the violence and abuse in the last Corporation —- between NC and PDP,” Junaid tweeted.
He said Asiya Naqash (then a Corporator) would be able to throw light on the levels of physical and verbal violence between NC and PDP then. “In last four years, SMC has performed far better than all previous periods and regimes — without an IOTA of doubt. This based on facts, figures, rankings. We are dealing with the muck and legacy of misgovernance and will continue to come up to the expectations of the people,” the Apni Party leader tweeted.