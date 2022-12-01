Corporators must focus on developmental works, avoid fighting with each other: PDP

He added that because of their infighting the people of “ Sher-e-Khas” and their development is badly getting affected.

Tramboo expressed concern over the allegations that Rs eight crore allotted for macadamisation of roads in eight constituencies were spent in two constituencies only and that money is getting transferred to some corporators accounts.

Meanwhile, Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu said that PAGD — both main constituents of which boycotted last ULB elections —- should not give lectures.

“Both NC and PDP failed to hold ULB elections for 10 yearsand when they were held, they boycotted elections. Neither NC nor PDP have a right to sermonize on functioning of SMC.Both NC and PDP have Corporators in SMC today,”he tweeted.