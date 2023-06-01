'Could never imagine something like this could happen,' Rahul on disqualification from Parliament

San Francisco: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was the first person to be given a "maximum sentence for defamation" and had never imagined something like his being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, could ever happen when he joined politics two decades ago.

Referring to his disqualification from Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament (MP), Rahul Gandhi who is on a 10-day tour to the US made the remarks at Stanford University in California on Wednesday.

"I don't think when I joined politics in 2004, I ever imagined what I see going on in our country. It was way outside what I had ever imagined," Gandhi said. "I was the first person to be given a criminal sentence for defamation and the maximum sentence to be disqualified from the parliament. I didn't imagine something like this was possible. But I think it has given me a huge opportunity, probably much bigger than the opportunity I would have gotten sitting in the parliament, that's just the way politics works," said Rahul Gandhi.