‘Created to end NC’s dynastic rule, PDP also established family rule’

Srinagar: Attempting to ‘kill two birds with one stone’, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was created to end the “dynastic rule” of the National Conference (NC) too established “family rule”.
Addressing a public convention at Padgampora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Bukhari while delving into his past engagement with the PDP said, “The PDP was apparently established to put an end to the dynastic rule of NC in J&K. However, over time, it became evident that even the leaders of this party were establishing their own family rule here. As soon as I realised the true intentions of the party’s leaders, I quit it.”
Taking a dig at the traditional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir and their leaders, he said, “History stands witness that these parties and their leaders have always deceived people and exploited them for their political gains, primarily for attaining power and remaining in power.”
The Apni Party chief said that while these parties kept people busy with “deceitful narratives” and “emotionally charged slogans”, they chose to accumulate riches and power for themselves and their families.
Extending an invitation to the people and those who had previously aligned with different political ideologies to join the Apni Party, he said, “Collectively, we can break free from the grip of conventional political parties and their leaders who have been exploiting and deceiving people for decades for their political gains.”
Bukhari said that the Apni Party was opening its doors to all those who were previously affiliated with any other political ideology.
“This party will be providing them with a reliable platform to serve the people,” he said.
However, the Apni Party President said that the individuals involved in inciting violence, drug dealings, inflaming religious hatred, and engaging in anti-national activities would not find a place within the ranks of his party.
Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the misleading narrative propagated by the traditional political parties, over the years and decades, had severely harmed the interests of the people of J&K.
Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir demanded the immediate holding of assembly elections in J&K saying that the people of J&K were eagerly looking forward to assembly elections so that they could exercise their constitutional right to choose their representatives to lead them.