‘Created to end NC’s dynastic rule, PDP also established family rule’

Srinagar: Attempting to ‘kill two birds with one stone’, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was created to end the “dynastic rule” of the National Conference (NC) too established “family rule”.

Addressing a public convention at Padgampora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Bukhari while delving into his past engagement with the PDP said, “The PDP was apparently established to put an end to the dynastic rule of NC in J&K. However, over time, it became evident that even the leaders of this party were establishing their own family rule here. As soon as I realised the true intentions of the party’s leaders, I quit it.”

Taking a dig at the traditional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir and their leaders, he said, “History stands witness that these parties and their leaders have always deceived people and exploited them for their political gains, primarily for attaining power and remaining in power.”