Criticism by Azad shows his ungratefulness: Congress

Srinagar: Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s interviews appearing on different media channels in the backdrop of his book launch event in Delhi, senior Congress Monday termed his (Azad’s) criticism as manifestation of treachery and highest form of ungratefulness towards Nehru Gandhi family on his part.

“Former Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha should also have counted ‘out of turn’ promotions, favours and position both (official and organisational) he enjoyed during his four long decades in power due to Nerhu Gandhi family’s blessings and trust reposed in him,” they said.