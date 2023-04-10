Criticism by Azad shows his ungratefulness: Congress

Srinagar: Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s interviews appearing on different media channels in the backdrop of his book launch event in Delhi, senior Congress Monday termed his (Azad’s) criticism as manifestation of treachery and highest form of ungratefulness towards Nehru Gandhi family on his part.
“Former Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha should also have counted ‘out of turn’ promotions, favours and position both (official and organisational) he enjoyed during his four long decades in power due to Nerhu Gandhi family’s blessings and trust reposed in him,” they said.
Congress leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra in a joint statement asserted that Azad due to his actions and statements have proved himself as extremely ungrateful to the Nehru Gandhi family. “He (Azad) is defaming Congress Party aiming to create a confusion among the masses given Rahul Gandhi’s constructive role and the appreciation he is receiving for fighting the battle against crony capitalism and organised loot,” they said.