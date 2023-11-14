Dal lake blaze | Soz writes to LG Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 14: Former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urging him to take short-term and long-term measures for the protection of the families affected by recent fire in Dal Lake area.

In a statement Soz said, “ I was deeply shocked to learn about the wildfire, the other night, in which five houseboats got destroyed. The men and women who became victims of this devastating fire are already suffering the hazards of cold weather.”

He added that in his letter to Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, today, he requested him to take short-term and long-term measures for the protection of these poor families.

“I appealed to the Lt. Governor to institute a Committee of experts to suggest long-term measures to revive this industry to its glory. I further requested the Lt Governor to receive a delegation from the Houseboat Association Srinagar Kashmir, led by Manzoor Ahmad Pukhtoon and Gulam Rasool Sayah so that the delegation could explain the difficulties of the men and women living in these boats and seek the solution. I also conveyed to the Lt. Governor that I would be expecting a prompt action, in public interest,” Soz said.