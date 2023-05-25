Dangri terror attack wake up call for J&K people: Azad

Jammu: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that the Dangri terror attack in February is a wake up call for all people of Jammu and Kashmir and that “it shall unite us irrespective of our religious and regional beliefs to defeat it.”

According to a press release, Azad visited the terror victim families and expressed his grief over the tragedy that struck them and unequivocally condemned the heinous act against humanity.

“The barbaric act of terrorism which took precious lives deserves the condemnation in strongest words. But at the same time, such acts warrant our unity above the case, creed and religion to fight it back in equal force,” he said.