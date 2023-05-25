Dangri terror attack wake up call for J&K people: Azad

Jammu: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that the Dangri terror attack in February is a wake up call for all people of Jammu and Kashmir and that “it shall unite us irrespective of our religious and regional beliefs to defeat it.”
According to a press release, Azad visited the terror victim families and expressed his grief over the tragedy that struck them and unequivocally condemned the heinous act against humanity.
“The barbaric act of terrorism which took precious lives deserves the condemnation in strongest words. But at the same time, such acts warrant our unity above the case, creed and religion to fight it back in equal force,” he said.
Azad said while many senior party leaders visited the Dhangri terror victim families and those injured in hospital, he could not make it since he was not keeping well.
He said that when he was the Union Health Minister, he sanctioned Medical college for the district, and did several developmental works as Chief Minister. He said such more initiatives are required to take to uplift the landlocked region and connect it with the rest for country.
“If our party comes to power, I assure you many such developmental works will take place. Because for me serving humanity is the only priority and that too without discrimination,” the DPAP chairman said.
Azad, however, termed the spurt in terror attacks in the region as alarming and said that security of people should be the priority of government.
He also met various delegations from Nowshera, Sunderbani, and other areas and sought their opinion to strengthen the party cadre.
He said given the poor governance on ground, the people are opposing the local admiration and want elected government in place after elections.
“If we talk about governance on ground, the local administration here has failed. It lacks electricity, water facility in different villages and other basic requirements. So it is time for the elections to provide elected representatives to the people who can address their day to day issues,” he said.